Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 24,633 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 36.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 24,633 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $3,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPR. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,685.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 97.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $39,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SPR traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.11. 7,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,188. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.48 and a 1-year high of $100.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.18.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.07. Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 56.85%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is 7.67%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spirit AeroSystems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.24.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

