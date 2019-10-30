Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 491.7% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 687,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,378,000 after purchasing an additional 570,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,273,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,104,785,000 after purchasing an additional 372,156 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 722,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,413,000 after purchasing an additional 325,532 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1,547.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 297,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,323,000 after purchasing an additional 279,447 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $54,872,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA traded up $1.30 on Wednesday, reaching $238.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,332. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $140.95 and a 52-week high of $241.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 43.60% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current year.

ZBRA has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Wellington Shields downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.13.

In other news, Director Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.60, for a total value of $408,654.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,303. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 19,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total value of $4,153,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,927,534.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,177 shares of company stock valued at $4,865,483 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.