DZ Bank Reiterates Sell Rating for Covestro (ETR:1COV)

Covestro (ETR:1COV)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Commerzbank set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Independent Research set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €49.84 ($57.96).

ETR 1COV opened at €44.84 ($52.14) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is €44.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is €43.68. Covestro has a 52-week low of €37.30 ($43.37) and a 52-week high of €61.48 ($71.49).

About Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

