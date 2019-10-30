Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.02). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

EGLE has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. BidaskClub lowered Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $4.66 on Monday. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $5.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.42 million, a PE ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.54 and its 200-day moving average is $4.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 0.27% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $48.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.96 million.

In related news, Director Paul M. Jr. Leand purchased 59,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.17 per share, with a total value of $247,281.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 189,658 shares in the company, valued at $790,873.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Vogel sold 27,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.69, for a total value of $131,001.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,054,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,946,167.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 919,356 shares of company stock worth $3,925,516. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 576,910 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after buying an additional 24,717 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 18,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 85.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

