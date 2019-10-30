Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Stock Price Down 0%

Shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group PLC (LON:EYE) traded down 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 155 ($2.03) and last traded at GBX 156.44 ($2.04), 6,450 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 76% from the average session volume of 26,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 156.50 ($2.04).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $39.29 million and a PE ratio of -16.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 166.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 167. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.58.

In other Eagle Eye Solutions Group news, insider Stephen Rothwell sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.27), for a total value of £348,000 ($454,723.64).

About Eagle Eye Solutions Group

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc is a software as a solution (SaaS) technology company. The Company is engaged in the marketing, validation and redemption of digital promotions in real-time for the grocery, retail and hospitality industries. The Company’s software platform, Eagle Eye AIR, integrates with all existing point of sale (POS) systems and creates digital offers, rewards and vouchers then delivers them to customers by e-mail, text or through a loyalty application for instant redemption.

