Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Holdings Reduced by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,325 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,767,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 30,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 18.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 9.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 43.6% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EXP traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.63. The stock had a trading volume of 479,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.25. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $97.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.50 and its 200-day moving average is $87.84.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.95 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.92%.

Several research firms recently commented on EXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. SunTrust Banks set a $95.00 target price on shares of Eagle Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $101.00 target price on shares of Eagle Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.88.

In related news, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 10,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $893,003.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,724,215.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Powers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,381,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,401 shares of company stock valued at $5,436,144. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

