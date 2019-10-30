Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) Director Sells $981,330.09 in Stock

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 15,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total value of $981,330.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hudson Executive Capital Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 200 shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $12,516.00.

On Monday, October 21st, Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 3,849 shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total value of $240,793.44.

On Thursday, October 17th, Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 13,842 shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $866,232.36.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 3,909 shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $244,820.67.

On Thursday, October 10th, Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 7,829 shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $470,992.64.

On Monday, October 7th, Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 4,901 shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $294,599.11.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 100 shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $6,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 1,112 shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $66,786.72.

NASDAQ:EGRX opened at $64.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.43. Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $64.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.41.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $56.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EGRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine cut Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Eagle Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $33,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $34,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 395.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,277 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

Further Reading: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.