Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) Insider Daniel C. Cataldo Sells 3,773 Shares of Stock

Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) insider Daniel C. Cataldo sold 3,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $175,180.39.

Eaton Vance stock opened at $46.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.36. Eaton Vance Corp has a 52 week low of $32.28 and a 52 week high of $47.29. The company has a current ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The asset manager reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $431.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.98 million. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This is a boost from Eaton Vance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.61%.

Eaton Vance announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 10th that authorizes the company to buyback 8,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Eaton Vance from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Eaton Vance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Eaton Vance from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.57.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

