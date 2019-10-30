Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) vs. 1mage Software (NASDAQ:ISOL) Critical Review

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) and 1mage Software (OTCMKTS:ISOL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Ebix and 1mage Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ebix 16.72% 22.55% 8.10% 1mage Software N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Ebix has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1mage Software has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ebix and 1mage Software’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ebix $497.83 million 2.68 $93.14 million $3.73 11.72 1mage Software N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ebix has higher revenue and earnings than 1mage Software.

Dividends

Ebix pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. 1mage Software does not pay a dividend. Ebix pays out 8.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ebix and 1mage Software, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ebix 0 1 1 0 2.50 1mage Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ebix currently has a consensus target price of $36.30, suggesting a potential downside of 16.95%. Given Ebix’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ebix is more favorable than 1mage Software.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.9% of Ebix shares are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of Ebix shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 52.8% of 1mage Software shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ebix beats 1mage Software on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ebix Company Profile

Ebix, Inc. provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, healthcare, and e-learning industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of finance, travel, life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance. It also focuses on designing and deploying back-end systems, such as eGlobal, which targets multinational P&C insurance brokers; WinBeat that targets P&C brokers in the Australian and New Zealand markets; and EbixASP, a system for the P&C insurance brokers in the United States. In addition, the company offers business process outsourcing services that include providing domain intensive project management, time, and material based consulting engagements to clients; creation and tracking of certificates of insurance issued in the United States and Australian markets; and the provision of claims adjudication and settlement, call center, and back office support, as well as a software-based service for the issuance of certificates of insurance and a service to track certificates of insurance for corporate clients in the United States and Australia. Further, the company offers carrier systems, which pertains to the designing and deploying on-demand back-end systems for P&C insurance companies. The company was formerly known as Delphi Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Ebix, Inc. in December 2003. Ebix, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia.

1mage Software Company Profile

1mage Software Inc operates in the technology industry. The company offers capturing services, including 1ACCESS, an java-based software application that utilizes the adobe PDF format, which could be printed, faxed, and emailed; application program interfaces consisting of executable subroutines; 1FAX, an software application that manages inbound/outbound fax transmissions and outbound emails; 1SCAN, a windows based software application; and 1ERM that provides simultaneous and multi-user access to indexed and archived computer-generated reports and customer-related documents. Its capturing services also include 1SCANSERV, which allow scanned documents from an MFP or a scanner to be transformed into image files; V1A, a document imaging software that allows viewing images; and Zoë, which gives access to other outside applications. The company also provides integrating services, such as application program interfaces; Zoë that gives access to other outside applications; ZoëFetch, an application bridge, which works with various applications; and Zoë XML Web services that allows users to seamlessly integrate with line of business application. In addition, it offers archiving services; and digital content management system that provides solutions for the scanning, indexing, storing, and retrieving of document images. Further, the company provides 1SEARCH that locate and retrieve documents/images, as well as Web services. Additionally, it offers exporting services, which include 1PUBLISH that enables users with specific security rights; and 1RENDITION, which automates the rendition billing process. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

