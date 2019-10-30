Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Short Interest Up 10.1% in October

Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the September 15th total of 2,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 479,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

SATS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Echostar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup downgraded Echostar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Echostar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Echostar in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Echostar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Echostar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Get Echostar alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael T. Dugan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $3,907,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Echostar by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,723 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Echostar by 1.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,875 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Echostar by 89.5% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Echostar by 58.4% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Echostar during the second quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SATS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.23. 236,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,176. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.41. Echostar has a 1 year low of $27.29 and a 1 year high of $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 5.94. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.29 and a beta of 0.80.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). Echostar had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $537.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Echostar will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Echostar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Echostar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echostar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.