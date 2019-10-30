Eckoh (LON:ECK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Eckoh (LON:ECK) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 55 ($0.72) price target on the stock.

ECK stock remained flat at $GBX 50.50 ($0.66) during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 149,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.19. Eckoh has a 52 week low of GBX 33 ($0.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 52 ($0.68). The stock has a market capitalization of $122.56 million and a P/E ratio of 126.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 47.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 45.71.

Get Eckoh alerts:

About Eckoh

Eckoh plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides secure payment products and customer contact solutions for customer contact centers in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It offers customer engagement solutions, such as chatbots, hosted and visual interactive voice response, natural language speech recognition, and identification and verification; and Web chat, instant callback, social media agent, co-browsing, smart SMS, and external knowledge base.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Eckoh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eckoh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.