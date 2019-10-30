Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC cut its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,728 shares during the period. Ecolab makes up approximately 4.2% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $17,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,709,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,483,701,000 after acquiring an additional 419,611 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,657,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,486,296,000 after acquiring an additional 578,662 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 251.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,383,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,457,819,000 after acquiring an additional 5,283,861 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.0% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,535,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,290,352,000 after acquiring an additional 64,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,993,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,570,000 after acquiring an additional 16,768 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Alex N. Blanco sold 51,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.07, for a total transaction of $10,437,798.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,425 shares in the company, valued at $12,067,434.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Catelan Leanne bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.16 per share, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,358 shares of company stock worth $13,423,309. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Ecolab from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ecolab from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ecolab from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ecolab from $140.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $181.00 target price on Ecolab and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.31.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.48. The stock had a trading volume of 72,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,079. The company has a market capitalization of $55.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.77 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

