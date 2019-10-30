Eden Market Cap Tops $1.16 Million (EDN)

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. Over the last week, Eden has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. Eden has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $756,503.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eden token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, BitForex and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010776 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00215688 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.28 or 0.01515095 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00028174 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00112177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Eden Token Profile

Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio. The official website for Eden is edenchain.io. The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog.

Eden Token Trading

Eden can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy, BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eden using one of the exchanges listed above.

