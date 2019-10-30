Effect.AI (EFX) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.14 Million

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 30th. One Effect.AI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, BitMart, Bitbns and Switcheo Network. Effect.AI has a market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $1,062.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Effect.AI has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003210 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010914 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00215371 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.24 or 0.01481356 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00028329 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00118784 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Effect.AI Token Profile

Effect.AI’s launch date was April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 tokens. Effect.AI’s official message board is medium.com/@effectai. The official website for Effect.AI is effect.ai. The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix.

Buying and Selling Effect.AI

Effect.AI can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, BitMart, Bitbns and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Effect.AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Effect.AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Effect.AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

