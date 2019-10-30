Eii Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Eii Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Extra Space Storage makes up about 0.9% of Eii Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Eii Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 10.5% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.8% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.4% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 3.5% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.1% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 10,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXR traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,430,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,506. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.41 and a 1 year high of $124.46. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.82 and its 200 day moving average is $111.57.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.41). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 37.12% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $290.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.09%.

EXR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $103.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.53.

In other news, EVP James Overturf sold 3,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total value of $374,749.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Grace Kunde sold 1,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.45, for a total transaction of $209,342.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,202 shares in the company, valued at $867,480.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 265,524 shares of company stock worth $32,186,880. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

