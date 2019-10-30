Eii Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Eii Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 63.6% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.6% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 54.4% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 6,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 39,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,771,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 35.4% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $567.90. The company had a trading volume of 24,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $566.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $520.47. Equinix Inc has a one year low of $335.29 and a one year high of $609.97.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($3.45). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equinix Inc will post 20.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Equinix from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Equinix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Nomura boosted their price objective on Equinix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub cut Equinix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $581.00 price objective on Equinix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $539.15.

In related news, Director Camp Peter Van sold 3,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.78, for a total value of $1,754,347.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,314.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.44, for a total value of $1,528,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,943,019.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,409 shares of company stock valued at $6,727,033. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

