Eii Capital Management Inc. Purchases 4,349 Shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 27.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in WP Carey by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of WP Carey by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of WP Carey by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of WP Carey by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 39,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of WP Carey by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 19,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 57.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WPC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.57. 33,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.35. WP Carey Inc has a 1 year low of $63.20 and a 1 year high of $93.62. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.44.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.85). WP Carey had a net margin of 38.36% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $305.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that WP Carey Inc will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. This is a boost from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. WP Carey’s payout ratio is presently 76.81%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WPC shares. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WP Carey in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of WP Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of WP Carey in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. WP Carey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

About WP Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

