Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Wednesday.

EA has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Cowen upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $121.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.29.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

EA traded up $2.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,141,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,818,716. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $73.91 and a one year high of $108.80. The firm has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.72.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 42.75%. The business had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.55 million. Equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total value of $855,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $482,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,716,293.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,774 shares of company stock worth $5,609,608. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EA. Boothe Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,445,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,962 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth $1,816,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,493 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 187,667 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $19,003,000 after buying an additional 14,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.