Elite Price Up 1.2% Over Last Week (1337)

Elite (CURRENCY:1337) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. In the last week, Elite has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Elite has a market cap of $308,413.00 and approximately $89.00 worth of Elite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elite coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Cryptohub.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Elite alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005563 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003444 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000909 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001827 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00051248 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Elite Profile

Elite (1337) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2016. Elite’s total supply is 29,312,420,729 coins and its circulating supply is 26,510,067,614 coins. Elite’s official Twitter account is @elitecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elite is /r/1337Foundation/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Elite is www.elitecurrency.info.

Elite Coin Trading

Elite can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elite using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.