Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) Shares Up 6%

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) shares shot up 6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.45 and last traded at $3.38, 272,600 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 321% from the average session volume of 64,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ELOX. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.80.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.94.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELOX. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $5,932,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% during the second quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 2,202,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,958,000 after buying an additional 320,000 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% during the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,093,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,343,000 after buying an additional 242,962 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $2,243,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,629,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,241,000 after buying an additional 140,112 shares during the last quarter.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX)

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

