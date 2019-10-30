Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) Short Interest Down 11.2% in October

Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 465,900 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the September 15th total of 524,600 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 329,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 10,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emcor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,423,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emcor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,963,000. Hikari Power Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Emcor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 447,723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,445,000 after purchasing an additional 29,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EME shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Emcor Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Emcor Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $90.55 on Wednesday. Emcor Group has a 1 year low of $57.29 and a 1 year high of $93.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. Emcor Group had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Emcor Group’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emcor Group will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Emcor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.52%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

