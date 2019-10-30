Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) Short Interest Up 27.3% in October

Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,370,000 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the September 15th total of 7,360,000 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of EXK stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $2.41. 2,312,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,943,125. Endeavour Silver has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $3.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.36 million, a PE ratio of -26.78 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.22.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $29.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Endeavour Silver will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Endeavour Silver by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,562 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Endeavour Silver by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 32,144 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Endeavour Silver by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 79,026 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Endeavour Silver from $3.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Noble Financial raised Endeavour Silver to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.00.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

