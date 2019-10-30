Energiser Investments (LON:ENGI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.50

Energiser Investments PLC (LON:ENGI) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.60 ($0.01), with a volume of 68473 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.60 ($0.01).

The firm has a market capitalization of $743,000.00 and a PE ratio of -0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.55.

About Energiser Investments (LON:ENGI)

Energiser Investments plc is a venture capital firm specializing in growth companies, real estate, whole loan or mezzanine finance in acquisition or development situations. The firm seeks to invest in technology sector, real estate sector. It also invests directly in short term secured real estate debt for durations of up to 36 months.

