Engie (EPA:ENGI) Given a €18.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on Engie (EPA:ENGI) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.50 ($21.51) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.30 ($17.79) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €15.98 ($18.58).

Engie stock traded up €0.03 ($0.03) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €14.83 ($17.24). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,949,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,250,000. Engie has a 1-year low of €12.16 ($14.14) and a 1-year high of €15.16 ($17.63). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €14.60.

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

