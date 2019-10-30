EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $79.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “EnPro Industries, Inc. is a diversified manufacturer of proprietary engineered products used in critical applications. EnPro Industries are a leader in sealing technologies, metal polymer and filament wound bearings, components and service for reciprocating compressors, diesel and dual-fuel engines and other solutions that meet the needs of industries worldwide. EnPro Industries commitment to innovation, quality and value has propelled our brands to wide recognition and leading positions in their markets. EnPro businesses manufacture high quality products and provide high quality services to the customers. These products and services are sold into more than 40 distinct industries with thousands of applications, ranging from jet engines to chemical plants, oil wells to semiconductor clean rooms and Navy ships to tractor-trailer trucks. EnPro operates manufacturing facilities in North and South America, Europe and Asia. “

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded EnPro Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.33.

Shares of NYSE:NPO traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,902. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. EnPro Industries has a 1 year low of $55.43 and a 1 year high of $75.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.22.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.77 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EnPro Industries news, SVP Steven R. Bower acquired 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.92 per share, with a total value of $108,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,190 shares in the company, valued at $203,904.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Judd Dayton acquired 40,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $394,953.00. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NPO. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 199,941.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,102,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 12,096,455 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 625.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 326,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,854,000 after acquiring an additional 281,659 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 383.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 138,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,873,000 after acquiring an additional 110,235 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EnPro Industries in the second quarter valued at $6,604,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 6.1% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,372,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,630,000 after acquiring an additional 78,808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

Recommended Story: How does a margin account work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EnPro Industries (NPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.