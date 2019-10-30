Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) to report ($1.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Entasis Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.10) and the lowest is ($1.15). Entasis Therapeutics posted earnings of ($20.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 94.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.21) to ($3.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.76) to ($2.96). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Entasis Therapeutics.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.44).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETTX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Entasis Therapeutics stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.34% of Entasis Therapeutics worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 64.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Entasis Therapeutics stock opened at $6.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.46. The company has a market cap of $81.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51. The company has a current ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Entasis Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $9.25.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products. The firm develops a portfolio of innovative cures for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

