Entegris Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 1,041 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,454% compared to the average volume of 67 put options.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Entegris from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Entegris to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.13.

Get Entegris alerts:

Shares of ENTG opened at $49.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.22. Entegris has a 52-week low of $24.43 and a 52-week high of $50.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Entegris will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 16.93%.

In related news, SVP William James Shaner sold 24,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $1,076,953.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,010.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.