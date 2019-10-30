Entera Bio Ltd (NASDAQ:ENTX) Short Interest Update

Entera Bio Ltd (NASDAQ:ENTX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 92.2% from the September 15th total of 5,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Entera Bio stock. DLD Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Entera Bio Ltd (NASDAQ:ENTX) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,416 shares during the quarter. DLD Asset Management LP owned about 3.23% of Entera Bio worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENTX opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.21. Entera Bio has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $6.29.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.16. The business had revenue of ($0.07) million for the quarter.

ENTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Entera Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Maxim Group set a $8.00 target price on Entera Bio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

About Entera Bio

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism.

