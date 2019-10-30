Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Entergy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,434,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,309,144,000 after purchasing an additional 227,146 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Entergy by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,716,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,617,651,000 after purchasing an additional 597,926 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Entergy by 8.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,064,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,035,924,000 after purchasing an additional 744,690 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Entergy by 6.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,569,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $984,957,000 after purchasing an additional 556,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,318,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,527,000 after purchasing an additional 53,900 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on ETR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $116.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Entergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Entergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.70.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $119.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.29. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $81.02 and a 52 week high of $121.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.08.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 49.79%.

In other Entergy news, Chairman Leo P. Denault sold 24,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,663,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP A. Christopher Bakken III sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $729,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,156 shares of company stock valued at $6,188,830. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

