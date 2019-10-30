Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $29.82

Shares of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ:EBTC) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.82 and traded as high as $30.90. Enterprise Bancorp shares last traded at $30.25, with a volume of 77 shares traded.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Enterprise Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th.

The company has a market cap of $358.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.51.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The savings and loans company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.57 million during the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 11.96%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th.

In other news, EVP Diane J. Silva sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total transaction of $31,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,624.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBTC. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 267,993 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,498,000 after purchasing an additional 12,901 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Context BH Capital Management LP grew its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 48,418 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,248 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. 20.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC)

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides various banking products and services primarily in the greater Merrimack Valley and North Central regions of Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire. The company offers commercial checking, business and municipal savings accounts, term certificates of deposit, money market and business sweep accounts, interest on lawyers trust accounts, escrow management accounts, personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking and simplified employee pension accounts.

