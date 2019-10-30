Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $7.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.54. 943,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,648,414. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $30.86. The firm has a market cap of $58.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.4425 per share. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 90.72%.

In other news, Director Murray E. Brasseux acquired 5,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EPD shares. ValuEngine downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Scotia Howard Weill initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.45.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

