Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) Shares Down 3.9%

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc (CVE:EGLX)’s share price traded down 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.95 and last traded at C$1.99, 202,728 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 11% from the average session volume of 228,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.07.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity set a C$3.60 price target on Enthusiast Gaming and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 436.86.

In related news, Director Adrian Taylor Montgomery purchased 50,000 shares of Enthusiast Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.99 per share, with a total value of C$99,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,193,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,355,463.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, a digital media company, develops and operates an online community of video gamers worldwide. As of February 6, 2019, the company had a platform of approximately 80 owned and affiliated Websites. It also owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

