Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 8,371 Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $4,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNP. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 538,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,025,000 after purchasing an additional 107,577 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 574,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,164,000 after purchasing an additional 93,001 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,889,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,871,000 after purchasing an additional 68,360 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 144.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 56,048 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 69,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 38,254 shares during the period. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNP. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

China Petroleum & Chemical stock opened at $59.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. China Petroleum & Chemical Corp has a 1 year low of $57.21 and a 1 year high of $88.70. The company has a market cap of $72.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.41.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.23). China Petroleum & Chemical had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $114.56 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that China Petroleum & Chemical Corp will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $1.5295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.7%. China Petroleum & Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 37.90%.

About China Petroleum & Chemical

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

