Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $4.59 Million Stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,297 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 24,882 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of People’s United Financial worth $4,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in People’s United Financial by 2.0% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 33,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in People’s United Financial by 2.2% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 32,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in People’s United Financial by 2.5% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in People’s United Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in People’s United Financial by 1.6% during the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey Hoyt sold 14,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $229,491.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,451.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO R David Rosato sold 8,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $143,933.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,368.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,690 shares of company stock valued at $626,175. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of People’s United Financial stock opened at $17.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.94 and a 200-day moving average of $16.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.26. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.39 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 8.17%. People’s United Financial’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

People’s United Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 18th that permits the company to buyback 20,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of People’s United Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

