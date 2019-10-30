Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $4.67 Million Holdings in Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $4,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESLT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 13,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,769 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 9,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,093,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.36% of the company’s stock.

ESLT opened at $165.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. Elbit Systems Ltd has a twelve month low of $109.81 and a twelve month high of $166.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The aerospace company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.04). Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Standpoint Research cut shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products.

