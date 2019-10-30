Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $4.93 Million Stock Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,275 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $4,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLB. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 31.6% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,828,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $311,906,000 after buying an additional 1,158,072 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1,445.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 861,129 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,629,000 after buying an additional 805,420 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the second quarter worth $41,052,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 53.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,644,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $106,237,000 after buying an additional 574,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 235.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 275,752 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,814,000 after buying an additional 193,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Ryan Nicholson sold 8,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $500,344.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin J. Yeaman sold 67,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $3,826,179.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,605 shares of company stock worth $10,346,470 in the last ninety days. 40.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DLB. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (up from $67.00) on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $63.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.30. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.09 and a 1-year high of $71.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $302.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

