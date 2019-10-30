Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 124,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,981 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $5,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NATI. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 1.3% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 0.3% in the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 91,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 8.5% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 4,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 3.3% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 7.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $83,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 345,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,507,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $506,625 in the last ninety days. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NATI stock opened at $40.94 on Wednesday. National Instruments Corp has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $50.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.90.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). National Instruments had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $334.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Instruments Corp will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NATI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

