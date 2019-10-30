Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Blackstone Group LP’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:BX)

Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) – William Blair reduced their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Blackstone Group in a research note issued on Monday, October 28th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now expects that the asset manager will earn $2.27 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.32. William Blair also issued estimates for Blackstone Group’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BX. Bank of America downgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. S&P Equity Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays set a $53.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.63.

BX opened at $52.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Blackstone Group has a 52 week low of $26.88 and a 52 week high of $55.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.47. The company has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.96%.

In other Blackstone Group news, insider Christopher Striano sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $337,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,250.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc acquired 64,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $506,016.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 694,319 shares of company stock valued at $5,581,544 and sold 9,161,966 shares valued at $300,689,747. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 43,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 37.2% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798 shares during the period. 47.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

