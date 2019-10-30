Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Microsoft Co.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Microsoft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 24th. William Blair analyst J. Ader now expects that the software giant will earn $1.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.28. William Blair also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.39 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.09 EPS.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MSFT. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.00.

MSFT stock opened at $142.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1,073.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $93.96 and a 12 month high of $145.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its position in Microsoft by 274.5% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 191 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 123,769 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total value of $16,988,532.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 433,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,562,604.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 99,837 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $13,697,636.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,124,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,259,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 339,176 shares of company stock valued at $46,660,857 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 18th that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.74%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

