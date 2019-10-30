Equities Analysts Set Expectations for BCE Inc.’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NYSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for BCE in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 25th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. BCE had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. BCE’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

BCE has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a report on Monday, September 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of BCE from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Desjardins lowered shares of BCE to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BCE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $47.34 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.37. BCE has a fifty-two week low of $38.75 and a fifty-two week high of $49.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCE. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in BCE by 95.6% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,103,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in BCE by 17.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,555,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $432,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,703 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in BCE by 213.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,015,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,333 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new stake in BCE in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,988,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in BCE by 32.1% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,216,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,440 shares in the last quarter. 43.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.601 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.19%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

