Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised Esperion Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $112.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Esperion Therapeutics from a sell rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Esperion Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.44.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

ESPR stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.46. The company had a trading volume of 264,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,417. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.89. Esperion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $33.13 and a fifty-two week high of $60.99.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 million. Esperion Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 9720.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.71) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 80,000 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.78 per share, with a total value of $2,702,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,652,964 shares in the company, valued at $123,397,123.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben acquired 5,000 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.56 per share, for a total transaction of $197,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 71,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,815,208.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 92,500 shares of company stock worth $3,159,325. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 168.1% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 19.3% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 90,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 59.2% during the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 655,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,044,000 after acquiring an additional 243,761 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,012,000. Finally, Natixis raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 72.9% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 21,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 9,095 shares during the last quarter.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.