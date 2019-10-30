Esportbits Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $14,282.00 (HLT)

Esportbits (CURRENCY:HLT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. Esportbits has a market capitalization of $3.42 million and approximately $14,282.00 worth of Esportbits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Esportbits token can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001834 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsbit and C2CX. Over the last seven days, Esportbits has traded 7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003253 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010781 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00215445 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.22 or 0.01515382 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00028044 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00111798 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Esportbits Profile

Esportbits’ total supply is 303,843,732 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,013,360 tokens. The Reddit community for Esportbits is /r/hyperloot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Esportbits’ official message board is esportbits.com/posts. The official website for Esportbits is esportbits.com. Esportbits’ official Twitter account is @esportbit.

Esportbits Token Trading

Esportbits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C2CX and Coinsbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Esportbits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Esportbits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Esportbits using one of the exchanges listed above.

