Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Essent Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Essent Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of ESNT opened at $52.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. Essent Group has a 1-year low of $31.08 and a 1-year high of $53.66.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $211.89 million for the quarter. Essent Group had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 64.34%. Equities analysts anticipate that Essent Group will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Essent Group news, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $96,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,299.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 2,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $126,216.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 212,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,279,732.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,381 shares of company stock valued at $414,217 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

