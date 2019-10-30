Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target Raised to $350.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Co from $322.00 to $350.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered Essex Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $310.00 price objective on Essex Property Trust and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $350.00 price objective on Essex Property Trust and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $314.11.

NYSE:ESS traded up $4.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $327.65. 377,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,409. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $326.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.23. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $235.51 and a one year high of $334.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.33.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by ($1.83). The business had revenue of $366.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.49 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 29.78%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 62.05%.

In related news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.26, for a total transaction of $810,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,823.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John F. Burkart sold 13,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.62, for a total value of $4,316,344.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,541,502.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,551 shares of company stock valued at $25,904,657. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,673,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,115,957,000 after purchasing an additional 52,605 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 7.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,210,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,488,000 after purchasing an additional 85,299 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 240.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 989,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,964,000 after purchasing an additional 698,750 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 965,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,775,000 after purchasing an additional 9,765 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 10.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 878,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,381,000 after purchasing an additional 86,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

