ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) were down 3.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00, approximately 3,357 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 224,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.34.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILJ. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF during the second quarter worth about $180,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 59,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 29,565 shares during the period.

