Etherparty (FUEL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $287,858.00

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 30th. In the last seven days, Etherparty has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Etherparty has a market cap of $3.47 million and approximately $287,858.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Etherparty token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, ACX, HitBTC and Binance.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011020 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00218955 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.34 or 0.01469383 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00028516 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00120276 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Etherparty

Etherparty launched on October 1st, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com. Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Etherparty Token Trading

Etherparty can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, ACX, Gate.io and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

