Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ETON) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ETON) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 334,900 shares, a growth of 34.0% from the September 15th total of 250,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 127,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ETON traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.93. 1,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.48 and a quick ratio of 11.48. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The company has a market cap of $103.91 million and a PE ratio of -1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.89.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. Equities analysts anticipate that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ETON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eton Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

In related news, CEO Sean Brynjelsen purchased 5,000 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $30,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETON. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 181.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 16,813 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. 9.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products. It primarily focuses on liquid products, including injectable, oral liquid, and ophthalmic products. The company develops EM-100, an ophthalmic product for the treatment of allergic conjunctivitis; ET-202 and ET-203, which are injectable product candidates for use in the hospital setting; ET-103, an oral liquid product candidate for hypothyroidism; ET-101, ET-102, and ET-104, which are oral liquid product candidates for neurological indications; and CT-100, a synthetic corticotropin therapeutic candidate for rheumatoid arthritis.

