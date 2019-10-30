ETRACS S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETN (NYSEARCA:OILX) Stock Price Down 0.7%

ETRACS S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETN (NYSEARCA:OILX) shares traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $33.11 and last traded at $32.91, 500 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 41% from the average session volume of 846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.14.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.10.

