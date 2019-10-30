Eukles Asset Management Boosts Stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Gartner were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 239,957 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $337,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 42,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,762,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 61,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 1,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.75, for a total transaction of $249,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,237 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,659.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.04, for a total value of $53,216.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,630,590.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,499 shares of company stock valued at $601,805 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Gartner to $142.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Gartner from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.00.

Gartner stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.10. 242,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,091. Gartner Inc has a 52 week low of $120.89 and a 52 week high of $171.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.78.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.27. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Gartner Inc will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

