Eukles Asset Management Trims Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Eukles Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 2.5% of Eukles Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,059,266 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,721,000 after purchasing an additional 36,428 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 31,794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 164.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 12,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.69, for a total transaction of $2,406,728.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,702 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,534.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.70, for a total transaction of $511,046.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,939 shares of company stock worth $6,865,599 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $186.03. 462,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,942,938. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $132.63 and a 1-year high of $202.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $188.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 34.30%. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACN. Barclays began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $216.00 target price on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $203.00 target price on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.25.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

